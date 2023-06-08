Free viewing of suicide awareness film to be held June 15

Foster’s Voice is hosting the viewing of My Ascension on June 15 in Rock Island
Free viewing of suicide awareness film ‘My Ascension’ to be held June 15
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. KWQC) -Foster’s Voice is hosting a free public viewing of a documentary titled, My Ascension, a documentary to spread hope and fight suicide on June 15 at 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn (Grand Ballroom), 22617th Street, Rock Island.

A meet and greet with Emma Benoit is scheduled to being one hour prior to the film.

Kevin and Jaime Atwood, Forster’s parents, discuss the mission of Foster’s Voice and associated events to spread the message.

To attend the free film showing, please RSVP for seating at https://forms.gle/xZxuipfGuEweff5W9 or scan the QR code in the picture embedded below.

There will also be the upcoming 3rd annual golf outing held in the memory of Foster Atwood as a fundraiser for the non-profit Foster’s Voice is set to be held on July 22 starting at 1:30 p.m. at Golfmohr Golf Club, 16724 Hubbard Road, East Moline.

The golf event will be held rain or shine and no refunds will be available. Interested individuals can register at https://forms.gle/iSHisscBaGKhAc4DA.

Foster’s Voice is a suicide and mental health awareness non-profit organization. The website for the non-profit is https://www.fostersvoice.org/ and to contact the group, email info@fostersvoice.org

Foster's Voice non-profit is hosting a free viewing of the documentary My Ascension on June 15...
Foster's Voice non-profit is hosting a free viewing of the documentary My Ascension on June 15 in Rock Island.(none)

