Freight House deemed safe after evacuating for exterior wall concerns

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmer’s Market was deemed safe after being evacuated for exterior wall concerns.

People inside the indoor Freight House Farmer’s Market had to evacuate Wednesday night due to concerns about the exterior wall.

According to a Facebook post, the concerns were cracks in the upper wall.

A post on the Freight House’s Facebook page said they called for the evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

After another inspection, the Freight House Farmer’s Market was deemed safe and they’re back to business as usual.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.