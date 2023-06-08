Freight House deemed safe after evacuating for exterior wall concerns

The Freight House Farmer’s Market was deemed safe after being evacuated for exterior wall concerns.
By Madison McAdoo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Freight House Farmer’s Market was deemed safe after being evacuated for exterior wall concerns.

People inside the indoor Freight House Farmer’s Market had to evacuate Wednesday night due to concerns about the exterior wall.

According to a Facebook post, the concerns were cracks in the upper wall.

A post on the Freight House’s Facebook page said they called for the evacuation out of an abundance of caution.

After another inspection, the Freight House Farmer’s Market was deemed safe and they’re back to business as usual.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Community members voice frustrations at Davenport city council meeting, Wednesday
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Freight House deemed safe after evacuating for exterior wall concerns
Reynolds seeks Biden’s help with disaster
Raekwon Jefferson is wanted, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection...
1 wanted, 2 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant
1 wanted, 2 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant