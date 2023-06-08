Hackers used city email account to scam people out of money, officials say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hackers used a city email account to scam people out of money, Eldridge City officials say.

According to city officials, an email account for the Eldridge Community Center Manager was hacked with an IP address out of Great Britain. The email was used to send out invoices for events; listing a Zelle account for accepting payment.

City staff members said they do not use Zelle to collect payments.

City officials believe at least 3 people were contacted by the scammers this week, according to a release. One person paid $450

City officials ask anyone who’s made a fraudulent payment to contact local authorities.

