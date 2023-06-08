Local Businesses to Receive Aid following Immediate Closure

Downtown businesses will receive funding as their operations were forced to shut down.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Downtown businesses will receive funding as their operations were forced to shut down.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership announced that they will be donating up to $100,000 to the businesses affected by the building collapse.

The Quad Cities Chamber partnered with the Quad Cities Community Foundation to accept donations that will go to the Downtown Business 324 Main Disaster Relief Fund.

“We urge the public to come together and extend their support to the entire downtown neighborhood,” said Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, Kyle Carter. “We are deeply saddened by this devastating event for families and businesses in our community.”

Those 18 businesses that were affected can qualify by providing their closure notice with their application. Those funds can be used towards their total losses. Grants could be estimated between $1,500 and $15,000.

“Downtown Davenport Partnership will step up to assist our businesses during this trying time while also providing support to overall recovery efforts,” said Carter. “All 18 businesses downtown are facing their own unique challenges in reopening.”

Grant application submissions are due on June 16 and funds distributed will be determined on the amount of total amount lost.

