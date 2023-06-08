MidAmerican releases info on crews who worked on “The Davenport” building night of the collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As TV6 continues coverage on the partially collapsed apartment building, “The Davenport”, MidAmerican has released information regarding crews on-scene, responding the night of the collapse.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican says that both gas and electric crews have performed work at and near the location for a few different reasons, starting with their immediate response to the partial collapse, and since then, some additional work.

The collapse itself disrupted the building’s electric circuit, so power to the building was off from the outset, the spokesperson from MidAmerican stated. Shortly thereafter, crews performed work to restore service to other customers in the area, getting electricity back on by 8 p.m.

In the days following, crews said they proactively worked to reroute circuits near the building to ensure any additional collapse or demolition of the building wouldn’t impact service to nearby customers.

On Saturday, the spokesperson said that crews at 4th and Harrison were connecting temporary power to supply emergency response to trailers that are being used in that area. The spokesperson added that MidAmerican has communicated with the city throughout.

As for gas, the MidAmerican spokesperson stated that when first responders arrived on scene of the partially collapsed building, they observed water and natural gas leaks due to the collapse and contacted MidAmerican regarding the gas leaks.

The spokesperson said that MidAmerican crews responded immediately, which is their protocol in an emergency.

However, crews were unable to safely access the meter and equipment attached to the unsound building, the spokesperson stated. Crews proceeded to shut off the gas flow at the curb.

According to the spokesperson, as soon as underground utility locates were performed, MidAmerican crews excavated a portion of the street in front of the building to shut off gas service. They did so successfully, and there has been no gas flowing to the building following the emergency shutoff. The entire process, including utility location, excavation and shutoff procedures was completed around 7:30 p.m., the spokesperson concluded.

