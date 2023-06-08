Revv Aviation

The aviation business is also a sponsor of the Quad Cities Air Show June 24-25
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Revv Aviation is on a mission to bring more people to aviation and aviation to more people.

Revv Aviation is made up of a growing group of long-established, successful family aviation businesses offering a complete range of aviation services – from flight lessons (whether as a hobby or as training to become a professional pilot), to plane maintenance and servicing (from small planes to corporate jets), or charter planes for a better way to travel.

Lisa Lamantia and Rod Kelly from Revv Aviation discuss all that is offered by the entity that has hubs within throughout the region including Quad Cities International Airport, 6300 75th Avenue, Milan.

The Quad City Air Show is coming to Davenport on June 24-25. Revv Aviation is a sponsor and host of this event, the first at Davenport Airport since 2019 due to the pandemic. See more details about the two-day spectacular at the event website here.

For more information, visit Revv Aviation’s website at https://revvaviation.com/ or call 877-828-9908.

