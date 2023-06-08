Savanna wins 3-peat ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’ title

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -The City of Savanna achieved an amazing acknowledgement for three consecutive years in being named “Best Small Town For Adventure” in USA Today’s national contest.

This year, the Mississippi River town was also nominated in a second category for ‘Best Midwestern Small Town” and placed #6.

Brienna Junk, marketing director for the City of Savanna, talks about the city’s rich history and what it has to offer in a more “laid back” environment.

The small town was settled in 1828 by explorers from Galena and was a steamboat stop for runs between Galena and St. Louis. As a result, Savanna quickly grew as a logging and shipping port and eventually a railroad hub.

Visitors and residents can still watch the trains and barges being loaded on the river front as travel on the river.

Key Highlights of Savanna

To learn more about Savanna, Illinois, visit https://www.savanna-il.us/city-of-savanna.php or call 815-273-2251.

