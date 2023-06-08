Sunny and comfy today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another comfortable day is on tap with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to low 80s. A slight warm up is on the way Friday ahead of our next system over the weekend. This will also lead to an increase in humidity by Saturday. As far as rain chances go, most of us will be dry on Saturday during the day then overnight into Sunday showers will arrive. We won’t see a ton of rain, less than a quarter inch, but any little bit will help. HIghs will be in the 70s Sunday and Monday before rebounding back to the mid 80s by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 49º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 84º.

