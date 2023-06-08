Timeline before fatal building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC, court documents, Associated Press) - City reports and court records piece together what led up to the fatal collapse of 324 Main St. on May 28.

December 2020

City photographs show cracks and crumbling on the building’s west wall.

June 21, 2021

Andrew Wold buys The Davenport for $4.2 million.

July 19, 2021

A notice from the city points out “structural deterioration” of the west wall. Photos show cracks and bowing in interior walls.

Feb. 2, 2023

MidAmerican Energy complains to the city that the building is unsafe and says its employees won’t work in the building.

Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan says the southwest wall “has been gradually falling,” and threatens to order an emergency vacate if the masonry isn’t secured.

Select Structural does an inspection and concludes there’s no imminent danger

Feb. 6, 2023

A fire inspection notes nine issues with the building.

Feb. 23, 2023

A Bi-State Masonry worker points out “a large and potentially dangerous void” beneath the façade of the area just north of the work being done.

March 3, 2023

Bi-State Masonry is no longer working on the building because it wanted more money to complete the project.

March 9, 2023

city notice says the material being used to reconstruct the wall was “not allowed” and that emergency repair work had been approved with the understanding that brick “to match existing” would be used.

Work on the building is paused.

March 13, 2023

The Fire Marshall sends a letter to Wold about fire code violations spotted the previous month.

May 24, 2023

Select Structural makes a report that says parts of the west wall “appear ready to fall imminently.”

The engineer’s report says window openings, some filled and some unfilled, were insecure.

The city also a nuisance abatement order because of garbage and waste on the property.

May 28, 2023

The west wall of the building collapses at about 5 p.m.

