Army Corps of Engineers to waive day use fees in observance of Juneteenth and USACE birthday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Army Corps of Engineers plans to waive day use fees at recreation areas in observance of Juneteenth and the USACE birthday, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

The waiver will impact more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide. It covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at Lake Red Rock, Saylorville Lake and USACE-operated recreation areas on the Mississippi River. The waiver does not apply to camping and camping related-services or fees for specialized facilities like group picnic shelters and events, according to a news release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Other agencies or vendors that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged but not required to offer the waiver in the areas they manage, officials said.

USACE also offers fee-free days throughout the year to mark other days of celebration and commemoration including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Veteran’s Day, and National Public Lands Day, according to a media release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

USACE is one of the leading providers of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting millions of visits annually to its more than 400 lake and river projects. It is estimated that 90 percent of those areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, which offers diverse outdoor activities for all ages, according to a media release from the Army Corps of Engineers.

To find more information on the USACE recreation sites, visit the USACE website at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/visitors.cfm or visit www.recreation.gov.

