Buffalo Shores campground re-opening June 13

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Shores campground will be re-opening Tuesday, according to the Scott County Conservation Board.

Due to turf damage from the flooding, the river row of campsites will remain closed until further notice. In addition, the boat dock is open for boaters and the docks are now back in the water, according to Scott County conservation.

The campground was closed for Memorial Day.

For additional information, please call Scott Count Conservation at (563) 328-3280.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.