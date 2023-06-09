Buffalo Shores campground re-opening June 13

The Buffalo Shores campground is re-opening June 13 in time for Father's Day.
The Buffalo Shores campground is re-opening June 13 in time for Father's Day.(KWQC)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Shores campground will be re-opening Tuesday, according to the Scott County Conservation Board.

Due to turf damage from the flooding, the river row of campsites will remain closed until further notice. In addition, the boat dock is open for boaters and the docks are now back in the water, according to Scott County conservation.

The campground was closed for Memorial Day.

For additional information, please call Scott Count Conservation at (563) 328-3280.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work
Intersection of 48th street and 49th avenue in Moline to be closed for sewer work
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Burlington Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday morning
Free hangers sit in a bin for anyone to take if needed at the environmentally sustainable small...
Kinna’s Corner is offering free clothes to those affected by collapse of Davenport building
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant