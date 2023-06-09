Burlington Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday morning

Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.(KWQC)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in Burlington early Thursday morning, reported Burlington’s fire marshal.

Upon arrival at 1:42 a.m. firefighters found flames coming from the inside of the two-car detached garage. Firefighters were able to gain access to the garage and extinguished the fire by 1:58 a.m., according to Burlington fire marshal Mark Crooks.

The fire damage to the garage is estimated to be about $10,000. The property was recently purchased at a Sheriff’s sale and is currently vacant, according to a press release from the City of Burlington.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliance Energy and no injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

The Buffalo Shores campground is re-opening June 13 in time for Father's Day.
Buffalo Shores campground re-opening June 13
Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work
Intersection of 48th street and 49th avenue in Moline to be closed for sewer work
Free hangers sit in a bin for anyone to take if needed at the environmentally sustainable small...
Kinna’s Corner is offering free clothes to those affected by collapse of Davenport building
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant