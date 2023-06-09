Burlington Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday morning

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in Burlington early Thursday morning, reported Burlington’s fire marshal.

Upon arrival at 1:42 a.m. firefighters found flames coming from the inside of the two-car detached garage. Firefighters were able to gain access to the garage and extinguished the fire by 1:58 a.m., according to Burlington fire marshal Mark Crooks.

The fire damage to the garage is estimated to be about $10,000. The property was recently purchased at a Sheriff’s sale and is currently vacant, according to a press release from the City of Burlington.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Burlington Police and Alliance Energy and no injuries were reported. Firefighters cleared the scene by 3:30 a.m.

