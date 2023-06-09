Court records reveal timeline before fatal Davenport building collapse
DAVENPORT, Iowa - City reports and court records examined by TV6 Investigates help piece together what led up to the May 28 partial collapse of a downtown Davenport building that left three people dead and others injured.
Related Stories
ALSO
What triggered the disaster that claimed three lives?
MidAmerican releases info on crews who worked on “The Davenport” building night of the collapse
LIVE UPDATES: Nearby apartment building, “The Executive Square Building” adjacent to “The Davenport” that partially collapsed, evacuated Thursday
VIDEOS: ‘Blood on your hands’ Davenport residents, community demand accountability over partially collapsed apartment building during city council meeting
Reynolds seeks Biden’s help with disaster
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
‘Red flag after red flag missed’ lawsuits filed after fatal building collapse
LIVE UPDATES: Operations transition to dismantling partially collapsed building, Davenport city officials say, Tuesday
City of Davenport releases documents regarding partially collapsed apartment building
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.