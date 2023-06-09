Emergency crews battle fire at Moline propane tank facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews were called out to battle a fire at a propane tank servicing facility in Moline Thursday night.

This happened at Gold Star FS, Inc. on 4th Avenue near 26th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Several emergency crews were on scene. According to Moline Police, 4th Avenue from 34th Street to 23rd Street have been blocked off while crews respond.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

