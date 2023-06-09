Emergency crews battle fire at Moline propane tank facility

Crews have blocked off several parts of 4th Avenue while they respond.
Crews have blocked off several parts of 4th Avenue while they respond.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emergency crews were called out to battle a fire at a propane tank servicing facility in Moline Thursday night.

This happened at Gold Star FS, Inc. on 4th Avenue near 26th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Several emergency crews were on scene. According to Moline Police, 4th Avenue from 34th Street to 23rd Street have been blocked off while crews respond.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Broc Nelson went from relaxing to running for his life.
‘I was alive and with family’: Tenant escaped with clothes on his back
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Nearby apartment building, “The Executive Square Building” adjacent to “The Davenport” that partially collapsed, evacuated Thursday
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

Little rain has some farmers concerned about young crops
Little rain has some farmers concerned about young crops
First Alert Forecast - Another nice, but warmer, day Friday. Rain this weekend
A look at the city and engineer reports in the months before the collapse of the apartment...
Timeline before fatal building collapse
A look at timeline leading up to fatal building collapse