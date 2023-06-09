Genesis, Quad Cities River Bandits to honor Eldridge Home Runs for Life recipient at Friday night game

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis and the Quad Cities River Bandits will be honoring a Home Runs for Life recipient, Friday night.

It’s a partnership that’s been going on since 2016 and it recognizes success stories of the rehabilitation patients in Genesis physical therapy.

On Friday, at the end of the first inning of the Bandit’s game, Lynn Kilburg of Eldridge will be honored in an on-the-field ceremony by the players from both teams, River Bandits officials say. Additionally, a video about Lynn will play on the video board during the ceremony.

Lynn Kilburg says she has been in the process of recovery from the Covid-19 virus since November 2022.

Kilburg recounts spending 14 days on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. The subsequent brain infection affected his ability to speak proficiently and his physical coordination.

“Think about going from a normal person to a 4- or 5-year-old. How would you feel? I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” said Kilburg.

After being hospitalized for 77 days, he says he began outpatient therapy at Genesis Physical and Speech Therapy at Valley Fair in Davenport in February 2022.

“When I started here, I couldn’t walk, talk, or think like normal. So I am just trying to get back to normal,” said Kilburg.

Although it is a long road to recovery, Kilburg understands that every day in the coma is equal to a month of recovery. His was 14 days.

“Now he’s walking without a walker, he can walk multiple miles on the treadmill without stopping, his vitals are stable, and he is doing higher level activities,” Meagin Sichterman, Genesis physical therapist said.

Kilburg, married and father of three is now working again. He also says he is a mechanic by trade and has worked for the Iowa Dot for 28 years.

The Quad Cities River Bandits will honor his recovery at Friday night’s game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.