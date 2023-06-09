Hein Construction will be closing Academy Street, between Main and Simmons Street in Galesburg IL.

By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Hein Construction will be closing Academy Street, between Main and Simmons Street.

Weather permitting, Hein Construction will be closing Academy Street, between Main and Simmons Street, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12th through 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20th for sanitary and storm sewer work, according to city officials.

