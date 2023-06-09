Intersection of 48th street and 49th avenue in Moline to be closed for sewer work

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sewer work will continue in the Heritage Subdivision in Moline on Monday.

The intersection of 48th Street and 49th Avenue will be closed. 48th Street will be closed to through traffic from 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue while construction is ongoing, according to a news release from the city of Moline.

A detour route will be in effect during the duration of the road work. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternative route, according to the city of Moline.

The expected completion date for the project is August.

