Intersection of 48th street and 49th avenue in Moline to be closed for sewer work

Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work
Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work(KKCO)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sewer work will continue in the Heritage Subdivision in Moline on Monday.

The intersection of 48th Street and 49th Avenue will be closed. 48th Street will be closed to through traffic from 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue while construction is ongoing, according to a news release from the city of Moline.

A detour route will be in effect during the duration of the road work. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternative route, according to the city of Moline.

The expected completion date for the project is August.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

The Buffalo Shores campground is re-opening June 13 in time for Father's Day.
Buffalo Shores campground re-opening June 13
Credit: Burlington Fire Department.
Burlington Fire Department responds to garage fire Thursday morning
Free hangers sit in a bin for anyone to take if needed at the environmentally sustainable small...
Kinna’s Corner is offering free clothes to those affected by collapse of Davenport building
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant