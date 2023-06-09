Intersection of 48th Street, 49th Avenue in Moline to close Monday for sewer work

Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work
Moline closes 48th street and 49th avenue in preparation for sewer work(KKCO)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sewer work will continue in the Heritage Subdivision in Moline on Monday.

The intersection of 48th Street and 49th Avenue will be closed. 48th Street will be closed to through traffic from 46th Avenue to 49th Avenue while construction is ongoing, according to a media release from the city of Moline.

A detour route will be in effect during the duration of the road work. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use an alternative route, according to the city of Moline.

The expected completion date for the project is August, officials say.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives

Latest News

MidAmerican Energy says they plan to file a request with the Iowa Utilities Board next week...
MidAmerican requests Iowa gas delivery rate increase
The Army Corps of Engineers is waiving day use fees for recreation areas in observance of...
Army Corps of Engineers to waive day use fees in observance of Juneteenth and USACE birthday
19 Iowa schools registered 90 percent eligible students for voting and will receive an award.
19 Iowa schools to be awarded the Carrie Chapman Catt Award
The Buffalo Shores campground is re-opening June 13 in time for Father's Day.
Buffalo Shores campground to reopen