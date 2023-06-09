Kinna's Corner is offering free clothes to those affected by collapse of davenport building.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kinna’s Corner is offering free clothes to those affected by the collapse of the Davenport building.

Kinna’s Corner said it has tons of clothes of all sizes. There is no limit, Kinna’s said.

“They’ll just get a bag and shop.”

Kinna’s Corner has tons of baby stuff, foldup bed, strollers, playmat, baby clothes, etc.

It is preferred that the person brings whatever they have from Red Cross as proof but there is no voucher needed.

The shop is located at 318 E. 7th Suite 205 Davenport, IA 52803

