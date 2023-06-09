Lincoln Community Center to hold food drive for children’s summer meals

Lincoln Community Center Holds Food Drive in Davenport.
Lincoln Community Center Holds Food Drive in Davenport.(WECT)
By KWQC Staff and Haley Marzorati
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lincoln Community Center has announced they will be holding a food drive to re-stock their center.

Food drive organizers say that summer can be a hard time for youth and families to find nutritious foods, especially when many children get their meals at school. So, up until June 30, the center will be collecting food donations.

Suggested items to donate include boxed macaroni and cheese, spaghetti noodles, spaghetti sauce, green beans, corn, applesauce, cereal bars, fruit cups, and pudding cups, food drive organizers said. Donations can be left at the entrance of CASI, 1035 West Kimberly Road.

After June 30, food drive organizers say the donations will be delivered to the Lincoln Community Center early July.

