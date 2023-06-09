Rain chances returning this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another gorgeous day is on tap with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. We will be tracking rain into the area this weekend, but day time hours on Saturday looks to be dry. Rain will arrive overnight and wrap up by midday Sunday. Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch area wide. Temps will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s. A warming trend will then begin next week with highs climbing back to the upper 80s with plenty of sun by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 57º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 86º.

