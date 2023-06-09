Rain chances returning this weekend

Canadian wildfire smoke begins to retreat
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
KWQC TV6 first alert weather(MGN/KWQC)
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another gorgeous day is on tap with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s and low humidity.  We will be tracking rain into the area this weekend, but day time hours on Saturday looks to be dry.  Rain will arrive overnight and wrap up by midday Sunday.  Rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch area wide. Temps will be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s. A warming trend will then begin next week with highs climbing back to the upper 80s with plenty of sun by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 84º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 57º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Evening showers. High: 86º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to structural concern in ‘abundance of caution’, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Nearby apartment building, “The Executive Square Building” adjacent to “The Davenport” that partially collapsed, evacuated Thursday
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Warming up with rain chances on the horizon
How much rain could we pick up this weekend? Cyle Dickens has the latest
Sunny and comfy today
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cooler & less humid Thursday