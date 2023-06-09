Taxpayers are missing out on more than $1 billion in refunds

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a...
The IRS is letting people know, if you think you're owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - You could have some money coming to you, but you’ll need to act quickly.

The Internal Revenue Service is trying to track down 1.5 million people who are owed their share of unclaimed tax refunds.

That’s $1.4 billion worth of refunds from income tax year 2019.

The IRS is letting people know, if you think you’re owed, you have until July 17 to submit a tax return to claim your refund.

If you don’t make the deadline, the government keeps the money.

Normally, filing after the April deadline comes with penalties, but because of the pandemic, the IRS extended the deadline for 2019 income taxes over three years to July 2023.

By the way, the average median refund for tax year 2019 was $893.

