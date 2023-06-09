TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant

Wold’s attorney calls court to finalize ‘arrangement’
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324 Main St., Davenport.(Google)
By Matt Christensen
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A judge this morning rejected an agreement between the city of Davenport and Andrew Wold, the owner of the downtown building that collapsed Memorial Day weekend.

Wold was scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on an enforcement action filed by the city that aimed to keep Wold from transferring the building to other ownership and avoid demolition costs and other fees.

In a bizarre scene in court, Wold’s attorney, Jack O’Brien, called the judge instead of appearing in person. He said the city and Wold had come to an arrangement before the court hearing in which Wold would plead no contest.

But that plea isn’t accepted under Iowa law in such cases.

Judge Catherine Z. Cartee told the attorney:

“He has to plead guilty or not guilty. Those are his two choices. … If the defendant fails to appear, I’ll issue a warrant.”

Court adjourned for about about 15 minutes until Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer could appear. He also told Cartee there had been an arrangement with Wold.

But the judge wasn’t having it.

“I know you worked this out with the city,” she told O’Brien. “I’m not approving it.”

After the hearing, Heyer declined to discuss specifics about the arrangement with Wold.

Without a plea entered, the judge moved the hearing to 8:30 a.m. Monday, when Wold will have to plead guilty or not guilty.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Long time tenant of partially collapsed building speaks out
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
4-story drop changed Berrys’ lives
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

Moline movie in the Park
Kinna's Corner Free Clothes
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
A look at the city and engineer reports in the months before the collapse of the apartment...
TV6 Investigates: Court records reveal timeline before fatal Davenport building collapse