2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday, police said.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Route 5/92 near Morton Drive. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire.

Two people who were extricated from the vehicle died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of a second involved vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the East Moline Police Department.

