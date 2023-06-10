2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline
Vehicle went off the roadway and caught on fire, police say
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday, police said.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Route 5/92 near Morton Drive. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire.
Two people who were extricated from the vehicle died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.
The driver of a second involved vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the East Moline Police Department.
