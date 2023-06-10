2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline

Vehicle went off the roadway and caught on fire, police say
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said.
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said.(MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday, police said.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Route 5/92 near Morton Drive. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle on fire.

Two people who were extricated from the vehicle died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of a second involved vehicle is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call the East Moline Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Downtown Davenport apartment building, ‘The Executive Square Building’ evacuated due to...
Downtown Davenport, Executive Square Building, evacuated due to structural concern, city officials say
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: The Executive Square Building, adjacent to The Davenport, evacuated Thursday
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Raekwon Jefferson, Jordan R. Andrews and Evan F.H. Watz were arrested in connection to an...
3 arrested in connection to armored truck robbery at Tyson Foods Joslin plant

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast
River Bandits beat the Tincaps
High School Softball: June 9
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Davenport proposes aid package, as residents of partially collapsed building navigate resources