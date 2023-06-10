American Heart Association presents: The Quad Cities Heart Walk

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} – With nearly 100 years of saving lives, the American Heart Association held their 29th annual Heart Walk at Schwiebert Park.

This year’s theme was “I Walk to Save Lives,” as hundreds of walkers came out to support the cause.

“I am a mom of two boys that were saved by heart technology and research,” said Development Director of American Heart Association of Eastern Iowa, Cathy Brandt. “For me, this is people coming together to help save lives, and I know firsthand what it’s like to watch somebody fight to live. I’m very fortunate to have both boys healthy.”

Heart survivor and Rock Island Mayor, Mike Thoms spoke and walked at the event. Stroke and Heart Hero survivors participated as well.

“We’re here to walk and for those who have been struggling, with heart disease battling it on their own and we’re just coming together to support them,” said Marketing Specialist at American Bank and Trust, Mariah Chapdelaine. “For me personally, I am out here walking for my Dad and my Pepere, my grandfather, so it’s important to be here today.”

This year, the American Heart Association raised over $100,000. Every walker who participated, every dollar that was donated, means more lives will be saved. Those funds will be invested into CPR training, medical breakthroughs, lifesaving moments, and safeguarding that fewer people will die from stroke and heart disease.

