Davenport proposes aid package, as residents of partially collapsed building navigate resources

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport City Council is set to vote on a $600,000 package aimed at providing aid to residents and businesses impacted by the partial collapse of “The Davenport.”

Two weeks after the collapse, many residents of the apartment building, like Justice Jacobs, are trying to navigate all the resources available.

“We built our lives in there, we built that up,” Jacobs said. “I already started with nothing.”

Jacobs was at work when the downtown building collapsed on May 28.

“I went to go home to start meal prepping and get my week started,” Jacobs said. “I had my laundry that I took out, thankfully, because when I got home, I didn’t have a home anymore.”

For residents like Jacobs, the city is proposing using covid relief funds for a Displacement Assistance Program.

Those who lived in the building will be eligible for $6,000 of assistance to use on housing, clothes or anything they may need to rebuild.

Storefronts at 324 Main Street are eligible for $25,000.

Meanwhile, those in adjacent buildings impacted by the collapse are also eligible for the city’s program.

Households can receive up to $1,000 and businesses can get up to $5,000.

While Jacobs will have to replace many of her things, she has a positive attitude about the situation.

“I can handle this ... there’s a reason,” Jacobs said. “There is a reason. I may not find out today or tomorrow or next week or next year, but it will happen.”

Survivors were also able to attend an event on Saturday, where community organizations helped them sign up for different programs.

“I’m grateful for it.,” Jacobs said. “They did set it up pretty nice down there at the YMCA, but it was overwhelming especially if you didn’t have a parent or a friend or anybody to come with you.”

She has already applied for assistance through the state’s disaster proclamation. Households could see up to an additional $5,500 in aid.

“I’m waiting to hear on a few places for approvals for an apartment,” Jacobs said. “I’m sure under the circumstances, it shouldn’t be an issue, then that grant will pay the rent.”

Looking to the future, Jacobs hopes to use the situation as motivation to save money and eventually, never rent again.

“[I want to save enough to] put a down payment on a house,” Jacobs said. “It doesn’t have to be a huge house, but something that’s mine that I’m responsible for, and it’s in my hands, versus someone that I’ve never met.”

The city council is set to vote on the Displacement Assistance Program at next week’s meeting on Wednesday night.

