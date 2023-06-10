LeClaire hosts inaugural Patriot Riverfest

The event was created to raise funds for Scott County veterans’ organizations and monuments.
(LeClaire City Facebook page)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday, June 10th the first annual Patriot Riverfest was held along the river in Leclaire.  The event ran all day and featured live music, food, a poker run, and fishing derby for kids.  Organizers of the Patriot Riverfest said they held a version of this event last year but felt it did not meet their expectations.

“We didn’t like the results,” says organizer Donald Drach.  “So, all of us sat down and talked about it.  We actually created an organization called “Patriot Riverfest” and because of this we’re now a 501 (c) (3) non-profit.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards local veteran organizations and monuments.  Organizers say The Freedom Rock monument along the river in Leclaire is one of the dedications to veterans that they are hoping to update and restore.  Part of the monuments decay is due to flooding that occurs along the river.

“Our monument, when it floods the water gets to it”, says organizer Annette Black. “It (floodwaters) was almost three feet up on the rock.  So, that’s one of the things we want to do is get it up and out of the flood zone.  Maybe put a gazebo over it so the sun doesn’t batter it and fade it out.”

The event ran from 7am and until 7pm on Saturday.  For those unable to attend and help raise money, you can inquire more about donation by emailing phriverfest@gmail.com.  You can also donate by sending money to Freedom Rock – Scott County, c/o Blackhawk Bank & Trust323, South 2nd Street P.O. Box 748 LeClaire, IA 52753

