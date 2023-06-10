Rain chances this weekend

80s this afternoon, then 70s Sunday and Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure moves off to the east as our next weather system sweeps in out of the northwest. So, while we will see a sunny start, expect increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and a few storms developing later this evening. Showers will increase in coverage as rain chances continue overnight into Sunday. Some locations could receive .50″ to 1″ of much needed precipitation. We’ll go from highs in the 80′s this afternoon, to readings in the 70′s tomorrow and Monday. Temperatures return to the 80′s with sunshine through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Increasing cloudiness and warm. High: 86°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers likely and a few storms possible overnight. Low: 60°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A chance for showers early. Gradual clearing, breezy and cooler. High: 74°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

