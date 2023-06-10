Rock Island County coroner identifies 2 killed in East Moline, Saturday early morning car crash

Vehicle went off the roadway and caught on fire, police say
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said....
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said. They have now been identified.
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday, police said.

According to a media release at approximately 3:04 a.m., the East Moline Police Department responded to the area of Route 5/92 near Morton Drive in reference to a multiple vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle on fire. Two people were extracted from the vehicle, but died from their injuries.

Tuesday, Rock island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the two killed as Andrew D. Painter, 40, of Colona and Raymundo G. Mendoza of East Moline.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The East Moline Police Department was assisted by the East Moline Fire Department, Silvis Police Department, Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Transportation, and the RICO Coroner’s office, according to the media release.

Police say the incident is currently under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Police ask anyone with information to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

