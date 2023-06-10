Two dead after early morning car accident in East Moline

Vehicle went off the roadway and caught on fire
Investigation underway in Moline after fatal accident
Investigation underway in Moline after fatal accident(MGN)
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are dead after a vehicle accident near the area of RT 5/92 and Morton Drive in East Moline. It happened shortly after 3:00am on Saturday.
Officials say when officers arrived on scene a vehicle was on fire. Two people were pulled from the vehicle but they died later to their injuries. The names of the deceased have been withheld pending a notification to the family. The driver in the second car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

