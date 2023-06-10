Two dead after early morning car accident in East Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are dead after a vehicle accident near the area of RT 5/92 and Morton Drive in East Moline. It happened shortly after 3:00am on Saturday.

Officials say when officers arrived on scene a vehicle was on fire. Two people were pulled from the vehicle but they died later to their injuries. The names of the deceased have been withheld pending a notification to the family. The driver in the second car is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department.

