62nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove

For it’s 62nd consecutive year, the Strawberry Festival brought out the community of Long Grove for delicious foods, activities and of course, strawberries.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Strawberry Festival continued its’ long running of the Strawberry Stampede, pie contests, and the parade. Drawing in over 1,000 people, the community lined the streets of Long Grove, and continued their tradition.

“It means a lot,” said Strawberry Festival Director, Joni Kuehl-Schneider. “I think it’s just a nice, kind of small town pride, sort of thing, we do and been doing this festival a long time. And just kind of that sense of togetherness.”

Each staff member involved in the Strawberry Festival are volunteers. Funds earned from the festival are invested back into the city. However, the ever famous waffles with strawberries and cream, was run by the drama students at North Scott High School, with the funds assisting with their upcoming drama performances.

“We get to sell waffles and tacos which help us fund for our program,” said President of Lancers Production Board, Eva Lubben. “It’s a great way for the community to be able to see what our shows are going to be for next year and get excited for them as much as we are.”

A very special running of the 39th annual Strawberry Stampede as Director Scott Hoag lost his wife Judy recently and the race was renamed, “Judy’s Jog,” in her honor.

“It has a meaning to it,” said Hoag. “Now it has the name, the race has a name. And today it brought classmates, family and dear friends. Going forward, we’re hoping that it’ll continue to do the same.”

Along with the fresh picked strawberries and tasty treats, kettle corn, pork chops and jams were all available for purchase. 480 pounds of strawberries were purchased to serve inside the Community Building, not including the chocolate dipped or fresh picked strawberries.

