Measurable rain continues this morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Finally! Some rain to talk about in our weather picture. Showers will continue across parts of the viewing area before winding down by late morning, and exiting the region by early afternoon. Gradual clearing will take place, meaning some sunshine for the latter part of your Sunday with highs in the 70′s. Behind the front look for cooler air and breezy winds. We’ll see a few clouds and mild temperatures in the 70′s Monday, followed by readings back in the 80′s through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Morning showers, followed by lingering clouds afternoon. Breezy and cooler. High: 75°. Wind: NE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloudiness this evening, then mostly clear and cool overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. A shower by evening? High: 78°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

