Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck

Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s one person is dead after a single vehicle crash In Union Grove on U.S. Route 30 near Hillsdale Road. Officials say the accident happened Sunday, June 11th around 2:30am. According to a press release, the initial investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office revealed a UHaul was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30, left the roadway, went into a ditch, and struck a tree. Officials say 44 year-old, Dandre James of Sterling, was the only person in the UHaul when it crashed. Officials say James was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple agencies responded to the accident.

