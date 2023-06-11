Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s one person is dead after a single vehicle crash In Union Grove on U.S. Route 30 near Hillsdale Road. Officials say the accident happened Sunday, June 11th around 2:30am. According to a press release, the initial investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office revealed a UHaul was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 30, left the roadway, went into a ditch, and struck a tree. Officials say 44 year-old, Dandre James of Sterling, was the only person in the UHaul when it crashed. Officials say James was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple agencies responded to the accident.

