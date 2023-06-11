SBA offering assistance to those impacted by Davenport building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting on Monday, June 12th, the Small Business Administration (SBA) will open two outreach centers designated to help those who need help recovering from the downtown Davenport building collapse.

According to a press release, the SBA offers low interest, long term loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters.

These loans are available to businesses and residents in Cedar, Clinton, Iowa and Muscatine counties in Iowa; and Rock Island County in Illinois who suffered damages in the collapse.

SBA can lend up to $200,000 to homeowners to make repairs to their primary residences and up to $40,000 to help homeowners and renters replace their personal property. The application deadline for physical damage assistance is August 7, 2023.

SBA offers up to $2 million to businesses and private non-profits for both physical and economic injury to businesses to help them recover from the storms. A business may not have had physical damage but suffered economic losses in the days after the event. For this reason, we offer Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). The application deadline for EIDLs for this event is March 8, 2024.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Coralville to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. The center will be open on the days and times indicated below. No appointment is necessary.

SCOTT COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities & Davenport

100 Kirkwood Blvd.

Davenport, IA 52803

Opens 9 a.m. Monday, June 12

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closes 6 p.m. Friday, June 16

SCOTT COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

TMBC at The Lincoln Center

318 E. Seventh St.

Davenport, IA 52803

Opens 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20

Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Open until further notice

Applicants may also apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Those who have questions should contact their Customer Service Center at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at (800) 659-2955, Mondays through Sundays from 9 am to 9 pm.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.