Tanker truck fire causes highway to collapse in Philadelphia

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are shut down.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

