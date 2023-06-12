1 dead after crash in Whiteside County Sunday, deputies say

Whiteside County, IL (KWQC) - One person died after a crash in Whiteside County Sunday.

According to Whiteside County deputies, about 2:37 a.m. Sunday the Whiteside County Sheriff’s office was notified of a single-vehicle crash on U.S Route 30 near Hillside Road.

Deputies said the initial investigation found a UHaul was going westbound on U.S Route 30 near Hillside Road when he entered a ditch and hit a tree.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Dandre James, deputies said. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Morrison Police Department, Fulton Police Department, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital EMS, Whiteside County Coroners Office, and Tegler’s Towing.

