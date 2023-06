SPRING VALLEY, Illinois (KWQC) - After responding to a three-house fire two firefighters were treated at a hospital for burns and heat exhaustion on Sunday.

According to the department’s Facebook page, one house was fully engulfed, and all occupants were able to escape.

Spring Valley firefighters extinguish 3-house fires. (Spring Valley Facebook)

