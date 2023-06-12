23rd Street construction expected to be complete by mid-June

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - 23rd Street construction is expected to be completed by June 23, weather permitting, according to the City of Bettendorf.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the road from the bridge over Duck Creek to Lincoln Road. 23rd Street in this area will remain a one-way going southbound until construction is over. See the attached map for details.

For further information and updates on this project, go to www.bettendorf.org/23rdStre et .

