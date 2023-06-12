Applications Underway for Groundbreaking School Choice Program in Iowa: What Parents Need to Know

DES MOINES, Iowa, (AP/PRNewswire) - Iowa’s education landscape is experiencing a transformation with the implementation of the new Education Savings Account (ESA) Program. Under the ESA Program, eligible families will be able to access specific funds, which can be used to pay for private school tuition and fees. The new education savings account program opens the door for families across the state to consider whether private school is the best choice for their child, without the price tag being a barrier.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation —a nonprofit that helps parents navigate K–12 education options in traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education environments—has developed a comprehensive guide that highlights practical considerations for families.

Parents who want to choose a private school for their sons and daughters can receive their children’s allocated education funding (about $7,598 for 2023–2024) in an online account. Approved educational expenses include private school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies, advanced placement exams, nonpublic online learning, and more. The guide answers common questions about the program, including the following:

What can families use Iowa’s ESA Program funds for?

Who is eligible, and when?

What other school choice programs are available in Iowa?

How will this affect homeschoolers?

How will this affect the public school system?

“When Gov. Reynolds signed this program into law during National School Choice Week, we knew parents around the state would be excited to apply and explore their new options. On the first day parents could apply, 5,000 of them did,” said Shelby Doyle, vice president of public awareness at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. “With a tight window of just one month to apply to the new program, and spots going quickly in schools, we’re eager to share this jargon-free, practical guide so parents can get up to speed on the program and make choices for their children.”

