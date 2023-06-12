CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf arrested

Angela Brandmeyer, 29, was wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also...
Angela Brandmeyer, 29, was wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also wanted by Bettendorf police for possession of a controlled substance.(CRIME STOPPERS OF THE QUAD CITIES)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island County and Bettendorf was arrested.

Angela Brandmeyer, 29, was wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also wanted by Bettendorf police for possession of a controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Michaels was arrested due to tips to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said.
2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline
The process will likely take several weeks.
Dismantling process of partially collapsed building to begin Monday
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Davenport proposes aid package, as residents of partially collapsed building navigate resources

Latest News

Whitey's cones for kids june 12
Spring Valley firefighters extinguish fire that spread to three houses.
2 Spring Valley firefighters injured in call for 3-house fire
Alexander Wilford, 33, is wanted by the Moline Police Department.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police turned himself in
Ronald McKinnon, 59, was wanted in Scott County for four counts of sex offender registration...
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Scott Co. on sex offender registration violations in custody