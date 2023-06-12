CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island County and Bettendorf was arrested.

Angela Brandmeyer, 29, was wanted in Rock Island County for possession of meth. She is also wanted by Bettendorf police for possession of a controlled substance.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Michaels was arrested due to tips to Crime Stoppers.

