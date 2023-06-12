Deputies: Man wanted on warrant in Muscatine County

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) - A man is wanted on a warrant in Muscatine County.

Bud Kauffman, 39, is wanted on a warrant for the charges of eluding second subsequent offense, a class D felony, and driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office also has an active warrant for his arrest, according to Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

Kauffman is known to frequent Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott Counties, deputies said.

Deputies ask anyone that can help locate him to call MUSCOM at 563-263-6055 or message Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. Callers and messages will remain anonymous.

