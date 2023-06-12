Dismantling process of partially collapsed building to begin Monday

Work is expected to take several weeks.
(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials have announced that the dismantling process of the partially collapsed apartment building “The Davenport” will begin on Monday, June 12th.

According to a release, over the past week, officials have been engaged with structural engineers, regulatory authorities and contracting company that have advised when best and how to fully dismantle the partially collapsed building at 324 Main Street. They say a the planning process has considered asbestos removal and the impact on neighboring properties.

Other preparations included inspections of nearby structures to determine their vulnerability, which resulted in the vacation of the remaining occupied apartments at 400 and 410 North Main Street.

Once the dismantling work is complete, crews will then need to remove the debris and clear the site. Officials say the whole process is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said.
2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Davenport proposes aid package, as residents of partially collapsed building navigate resources
Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck

Latest News

For it’s 62nd consecutive year, the Strawberry Festival brought out the community of Long Grove...
62nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove
For it’s 62nd consecutive year, the Strawberry Festival brought out the community of Long Grove...
62nd Annual Strawberry Festival in Long Grove
SBA offering loans to those impacted by downtown Davenport building collapse.
SBA offering assistance to those impacted by Davenport building collapse
Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck