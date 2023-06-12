Family Resources Fill The Truck Event

Family Resources staff talk about the upcoming Fill The Truck event that will be on Saturday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kassidy S. Assistant Shelter and Housing Supervisor and Rochelle Dougall Community Relations Coordinator with Family Resources talk about some of the work the organization does to help clients through their healing journey and services available.

Rochelle also talks about the upcoming Fill The Truck event that will be on Saturday.

Event details:

When? Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to noon

Where? Family Resources, 2800 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Why? To benefit survivors who seek refuge in Family Resources shelter

Items accepted: Cash, gas cards, grocery gift cards, kitchen and bath items, cleaning supplies, baby and toddler supplies, toiletries, small home items, over the counter medicines

Learn more: FamRes.org

