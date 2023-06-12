Illinois gas prices leap ten cents in the last week

Illinois gas prices increase by ten cents in the last week
Illinois gas prices increase by ten cents in the last week(Colin Baillie)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents a gallon from last week.

Today’s state average was $3.98 per gallon. The last time a regular gallon of gas was at this price was May 25 of this year, according to The Auto Club Group (AAA).

“Summer hasn’t officially begun, but the driving season is off to a roaring start,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA. “The good news for drivers is that oil prices remain low. As long as that’s the case, the state average should remain below this year’s high of $4.10 per gallon.”

On June 9 the price of oil in the U.S. settled at $70.17 per barrel. That price is two percent less than last week and $13.09/b less than this year’s high.

Oil prices declined last week despite efforts from OPEC to boost oil prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year. In the case of Saudi Arabia, this included pledging to cut an additional one million barrels per day beginning in July, according to the release from the Auto Club Group.

National implied gasoline demand figures from the Energy Information Administration measures gasoline demand at more than 9.2 million barrels per day. the weekly total is a little more than one percent over the same period last year. Gasoline demand over the past four weeks averaged two percent stronger than the same period last year, according to the report by the AAA.

