Jury acquits man accused of armed robbery at Brady Street gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury acquitted a man Friday who was accused of an armed robbery at a Brady Street gas station in February.

Eric Richard, 51, was found not guilty of the charge of second-degree robbery.

Richard’s trial started on June 5 and concluded at 4:50 p.m. on June 8, court records show. The jury ended for the evening and began deliberations again at 9 a.m. June 9 until they returned with the verdict at about 9:30 a.m.

According to court records, Richard is still charged with felon in possession of a firearm, the charge was severed from the robbery charge. He is set for a pretrial conference on Aug. 18 at the Scoot County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.