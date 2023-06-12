Ludvig Aberg set to compete at John Deere Classic

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports(Dan Hamilton | Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg has committed to compete in this year’s John Deere Classic, July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run, according to John Deere Classic officials.

Aber, former No. 1 amateur and the top player in the PGA Tour University ranking, is 23 and a native of Eslov, Sweden. He played his first event as a pro last week at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T-25 and recorded a 7-under-par total 281. Aber’s scores were rounds of 69-72-71-69 which led him to earn $64,850.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider won eight college tournaments and was awarded many other awards like the prestigious Ben Hogan Award in 2022 and ‘23 and won the Haskins and Nicklaus awards for collegiate excellence, according to the media release.

“We are thrilled that Ludvig has committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “Ludvig is the kind of up-and-coming young player we love. The John Deere Classic has been a proving ground for many like him who were just starting their professional careers.”

Due to his No.1 ranking on PGA Tour University, Aberg earned the right to directly compete in the PGA Tour without having to qualify via the Korn Ferry Tour, according to tournament officials.

The 52nd edition of the Quad Cities-based PGA Tour event will be July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis with J.T. Poston as defending champion.

Poston won by three shots in 2022 with a 21-under par total for the 72-hole event. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, which is an increase of $300,000, according to the media release.

The John Deere Classic including Birdies for Charity, is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization located in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline, Ill. The tournament has helped raise more than $159.57 million for charity since its founding in 1971.

