Moline fire department responds to fire fatality, Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials say one person is dead after an incident involving fire, Friday in Moline.

According to the Moline Fire Department on Friday, June 9 at approximately 7:18 p.m., the Moline fire and police departments responded to a residence in the 600 block of 51st Street for a reported fatality.

Moline Fire Department officials say upon arrival, one adult victim was found dead at the scene. He died from injuries sustained, officials said.

Fire and police personnel say they performed a complete investigation, and the incident was deemed as accidental and a non-suspicious death.

According to the media release, additional assistance was requested from the Rock Island Fire Department Fire Marshal and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.

The Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations say that they have closed their investigations and no further information will be released.

The Moline Fire Department stated that they ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

