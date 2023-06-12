OSF HealthCare announces services available for Illinois Valley Residents amid St. Margaret’s closing

According to the media release from OSF, they say they are in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Heath assets, including the hospital facility in Peru.(OSF, St. Margaret's Health)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PEORIA, Ill and SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare has announced services available for Illinois Valley Residents amid St. Margaret’s Health hospital, closing on Friday, June 16.

On Friday, June 9, it was confirmed by Spring Valley Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson that Carle Clinic, which recently acquired Methodist Hospital in Peoria will not be acquiring St. Margaret’s.

However, Mayor Thompson says that OSF is in the process of taking over St. Margaret’s Health hospital.

In an official statement from OSF, officials say, “OSF HealthCare has been informed of the upcoming closure of St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley,” the statement said. “We, like many in the community, are saddened by this news impacting Illinois Valley residents who are facing an immediate need for medical care.”

According to Mayor Thompson, until OSF takes over St. Margaret’s, there will not be a hospital in Peru or Spring Valley.

According to the media release from OSF, they say they are in the process of acquiring some of the St. Margaret’s Heath assets, including the hospital facility in Peru.

Additionally, OSF says they are determining how to best provide necessary services to the Illinois Valley, but this process, along with the necessary regulatory approvals, takes time.

OSF has completed phase one of its purchase of the Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center and Granville Clinic and is working diligently to hire, train and establish their network in order to reopen as soon as possible, according to the media release.

“We welcome with open arms the many employees of St. Margaret’s Heath who have recently joined OSF and those who will become part of our Ministry in the future,” said a spokesperson from OSF.

Officials from OSF say if you are in need of immediate, emergency care, dial 9-1-1 or you can visit OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottowa, OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, or OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota.

