Small Business Administration providing assistance for residents and businesses affected by partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former residents and business owners recovering from the partial apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport on May 28 can now receive help from the Small Business Administration.

The organization is offering low interest, long term federal loans to those who need help.

SBA can lend up to $40,000 to help renters replace their personal property, an dup to $2 million for businesses with both physical and economic damage, combined, during the collapse, and the weeks following.

“This disaster, this collapse of the apartment building affected more than just the people in the affected unites. It affected businesses in the area so this is the federal assistance that’s available for businesses and renters so they can cover their losses,” said Cynthia Cowell, Public Information Officer at U.S. Small Business Administration.

The application deadline for physical damages is August 7, 2023. Businesses with economic losses have until March 8, 2024 to apply.

“For businesses we can lend up to two million dollars, both for physical damage to their business and economic losses due to their business having to close for a period of time. For renters we can lend up to 40-thousand dollars to repair or replace their personal property. That would be any type of property they would take with them when they move out of a house, out of an apartment,” said Cowell.

You can apply for the loan by visiting the Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Salvation Army at 100 Kirkwood Blvd. in Davenport 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until June 16.

Starting June 20, representatives will be available to help with the application process at TMBC at The Lincoln Center, 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice.

Applications can also be filled out online. Click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.