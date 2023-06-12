Sunny start to Monday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly Sunday afternoon in the QCA we will be back to the 70s on Monday under mainly sunny skies. Tonight clouds will quickly arrive and a few showers are likely overnight. Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds, sun and breezy winds which should pop up a few more afternoon showers. While there are rain chances in the next 36 hours, the amount of rain looks very light. Highs will get back to the 80s and 90s through the middle of the week ahead of front Friday into Saturday that could bring us a round of much needed widespread rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 77º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers. Low: 58º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 80º.

