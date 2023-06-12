Sunny start to Monday

Off and on shower chances throughout the week with warmer temperatures
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a chilly Sunday afternoon in the QCA we will be back to the 70s on Monday under mainly sunny skies.  Tonight clouds will quickly arrive and a few showers are likely overnight.  Tuesday will bring a mix of clouds, sun and breezy winds which should pop up a few more afternoon showers.  While there are rain chances in the next 36 hours, the amount of rain looks very light.  Highs will get back to the 80s and 90s through the middle of the week ahead of front Friday into Saturday that could bring us a round of much needed widespread rain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 77º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers.  Low: 58º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 80º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Officials say one person is dead after crashing UHaul truck in Whiteside County.
Person dies in accident driving UHaul truck
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday in East Moline, police said.
2 killed in early morning crash Saturday in East Moline
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Davenport proposes aid package, as residents of partially collapsed building navigate resources
Andrew Wold's attorney made an appearance Friday on charges related to Wold's property at 324...
TV6 Investigates: Judge says if Wold doesn’t show, she’ll issue warrant

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Rain
A cool end to the weekend
KWQC First Alert Rain
Measurable rain continues this morning
KWQC First Alert Rain
Measurable rain is on the way!
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain chances this weekend